The Edge of Jazz - 5/4/25
A bold and expressive mix of modern jazz moods and classic flair, featuring Mitch Towne’s soulful 'Refuge,' big band energy from 3 Cohens, and rich textures from Diane Marino and Eric Alexander.
- Mitch Towne - Refuge
- Jonah David - How Insensitive
- Jarod Bufe - Loss of Agency
- Diane Marino - Incompatibilidade De Gênios
- Eric Alexander - Wise One
- 3 Cohens with the WDR Big Band - Tiger Rag
- Daggerboard with the Erik Jekabson Orchestra - Tar and Feather
- Posi-Tone Swingtet - Invocation