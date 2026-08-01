The Edge of Jazz - 5/4/25

A bold and expressive mix of modern jazz moods and classic flair, featuring Mitch Towne’s soulful 'Refuge,' big band energy from 3 Cohens, and rich textures from Diane Marino and Eric Alexander.



Mitch Towne - Refuge Jonah David - How Insensitive Jarod Bufe - Loss of Agency Diane Marino - Incompatibilidade De Gênios Eric Alexander - Wise One 3 Cohens with the WDR Big Band - Tiger Rag Daggerboard with the Erik Jekabson Orchestra - Tar and Feather Posi-Tone Swingtet - Invocation