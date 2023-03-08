The Green Thumb: Spring is coming

Hi, this is Dan Drost, Utah State University vegetable specialist. I'm ready for spring to show its glorious face.

Here in northern Utah, it's in like a lion, not like lamb — still cold and plenty of snow.

If you live in St. George and other warmer areas of Utah, keep an eye on soil temperatures. If your midday soil temperatures get up around 50 degrees, you can start planting those cool season vegetables.

Put in things like carrots, radishes, onions, peas, anything that can take the cold. It's tempting to wait for the warmer weather to come, but it comes quick in the south and then you're trying to beat the heat. So, get things ready.

If you can start transplanting, put your cabbage and broccoli out about the middle of the month. I hope you got your plants started last month. Here in northern Utah, I'm looking at piles of snow in the garden.

Sure, when the sun peeks out, it feels warm and things melt a bit, but we have a ways to go to expose that soil. Remember, it takes about six to eight weeks to grow transplants.

So, if you haven't started, time to get going. I'm starting some lettuce and other greens in my kitchen garden. It's on the south side of my house against the foundation. So, I can plant pretty early.

I'm aiming for March 20. But we'll put row covers over them just to be safe. I'm hopeful that I can get some seeding and transplanting done in May in April. That takes some time to, so I got to get plants going there.

There's lots of gardening information in detail on the USU Extension website. So, while there's snow still blowing, find something good to read.