The Green Thumb: The Peace Rose

Very few flower species have captured the imagination of gardeners and symbolizes peace as profoundly as the peace rose. The story of the peace rose begins in the 1930s.

Amidst the chaos and uncertainty of World War Two, French horticulturist Francis Meilland crossbred two roses in his nursery. The resulting cross possessed a unique beauty with delicate pink and yellow petals and a gorgeous fragrance.

Just as World War Two broke out, Meilland sent cuttings of the rose to enthusiasts around the world. And one made it to the United States, where it caught the attention and was bred by horticulturist Robert Pyle.

Later, with the end of the war in sight, the Rose was officially named the peace rose in honor of the newfound hope for global harmony. To celebrate that peace, each United Nations delegate received a bloom from the peace rose. It is still one of the most popular roses in the world.

The Peace Rose is also celebrated for its ease of cultivation. It requires six hours of direct sunlight a day and well drained soil. It also benefits from occasional fertilization because of its profuse blooms, and when you grow the Peace Rose in your own yard, not only can you enjoy its beauty, you carry on its important legacy established after World War Two.

This is USU Extension Horticulturist Tuan Beddes. I greatly appreciate you listening.

