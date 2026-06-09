The Green Thumb: Adapting to water restrictions

With many Utah cities asking residents to reduce outdoor watering by 20 to 25 percent, many people are worried about their lawns and landscapes. But the good news is most landscapes can stay healthy with far less water than many people realize.

For example, consider Kentucky Bluegrass lawns. Most of these do very well being watered just twice a week, as long as the water soaks in deeply.

One thing people often overlook during watering restrictions is their trees. Established trees usually don't need frequent watering, but they do benefit from occasional deep irrigation.

If they are no longer getting regular watering from lawn sprinklers, they should be watered deeply under the canopy about two to three times a month. A hose-in sprinkler or drip line works really well for this.

Mulch can also make a big difference. Adding three to four inches of bark mulch, wood chips, or even herbicide-free grass clippings around flowers and vegetables can cut water needs by as much as 50% while also helping control weeds.

One major source of water waste that many people miss is excessive sprinkler pressure.

If you notice a fine mist floating through the air, instead of large droplets, your system pressure may be too high, meaning a lot of the water is evaporating before it ever reaches the lawn.

On the other hand, if your water pressure is too low, there are sprinkler heads specifically designed for low pressure systems. They may need to run a little longer, but they can still water deeply and efficiently.

The bottom line is most Utah landscapes can adapt very well to moderate watering restrictions when we water deeply, reduce waste, and focus on overall plant health instead of trying to keep everything constantly wet.