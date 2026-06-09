The Green Thumb: The June garden update

I hope your garden made it through May as well as mine did. It's now producing nicely for me.

I have lots of fresh produce. We're eating plenty of fresh greens. We got radishes, we had plenty of kale and spinach, all of those things made for some yummy salads.

I just can't wait for the tomatoes and peppers to come on. It's amazing how much one can grow in a few short rows.

My first planting of beans are up and in the first true leaf, so I planted my second batch, and in about three weeks I'll plant another group that should give me plenty of beans to get on the dinner plate for later this year.

Tomatoes, peppers, and squash are growing well. The tomatoes are flowering, the peppers are a little bit behind, but they really wanted a little bit more warm weather than the kind of weather that we had in May. They're doing pretty good, though.

I've got cages around my tomato plants, and I've pinched off the lowest branching sprouts that are coming off those to help make those plants more vigorous.

The weather now has improved, and I think things are going to move along nicely. We're going to have to watch out for water, because water is going to be a big issue.

So, make sure that you pay attention to what you're doing. You shouldn't need to water much more than two times a week, maybe about 20 minutes at most.

Things will just do really, really well.

I'm going to start cleaning out the garden as well. The broccoli is coming along and should be harvested soon this week. I think I'll maybe even get my first heads.

Brussels sprouts are doing well. Just watch for worms and aphids and treat accordingly. There's plenty of information on pest control on the Extension website.

Also, it's time to stop harvesting asparagus and rhubarb. So, take the time to put those to bed, give them some fertilizer now, water them deeply, and they should be good for the rest of the summer.