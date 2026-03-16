The future of transportation on Access Utah

This episode first aired in March.

In his book "Three Revolutions: Steering Automated, Shared, and Electric Vehicles to a Better Future," Dan Sperling says that transportation is on the cusp of revolutionary change. He argues that we have the potential to create a dream transportation system: one that reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, increases accessibility and affordability, and creates healthier, more livable cities. But this scenario is not guaranteed. How we guide these transportation revolutions will determine if they change our lives and communities for the better — or for the worse.

In his book "Three Revolutions: Steering Automated, Shared, and Electric Vehicles to a Better Future," Dan Sperling says that transportation is on the cusp of revolutionary change. He argues that we have the potential to create a dream transportation system: one that reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, increases accessibility and affordability, and creates healthier, more livable cities.

But this scenario is not guaranteed. How we guide these transportation revolutions will determine if they change our lives and communities for the better — or for the worse.