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The future of transportation on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:50 PM MDT
Three Revolutions book cover
Island Press

This episode first aired in March.

In his book "Three Revolutions: Steering Automated, Shared, and Electric Vehicles to a Better Future," Dan Sperling says that transportation is on the cusp of revolutionary change. He argues that we have the potential to create a dream transportation system: one that reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, increases accessibility and affordability, and creates healthier, more livable cities. But this scenario is not guaranteed. How we guide these transportation revolutions will determine if they change our lives and communities for the better — or for the worse.

In his book "Three Revolutions: Steering Automated, Shared, and Electric Vehicles to a Better Future," Dan Sperling says that transportation is on the cusp of revolutionary change. He argues that we have the potential to create a dream transportation system: one that reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, increases accessibility and affordability, and creates healthier, more livable cities.

But this scenario is not guaranteed. How we guide these transportation revolutions will determine if they change our lives and communities for the better — or for the worse.

Daniel Sperling is distinguished Blue Planet Prize professor of civil engineering and environmental science and policy, and founding director emeritus of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis.

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Access Utah UPRAccess Utah Bookselectric carsElectric VehiclesClimate ChangeCarbon EmissionsTransportation
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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