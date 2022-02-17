© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: new road map of lung development lays the groundwork for progress on lung diseases

Published February 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
The life process that is most fundamental to our well-being is the simple act of breathing. But it’s not so simple! Our lungs are one of the most complex and mysterious of our body organs. New research is shedding light on how our lungs develop, by creating gigantic datasets on the proteins that govern the development of our respiratory systems.

Geremy Clair and Lisa Bramer are researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where they study the genetics behind the development of lungs. Their recent study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

