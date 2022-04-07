© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: this impact framework could help us stop wrecking our recreation

Published April 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT
People hiking
PickPick

Skiing, biking, hiking, ATV riding. Whatever form recreation takes, it has an impact on the environment. So how can studying the spectrum of impacts that recreation can have on an ecosystem lead to better management decisions? A new framework developed by researchers from USC, US Institute of outdoor recreation and tourism is working to answer this question and more.

Anna Miller is the Assistant Director of Research and operations at the Institute of outdoor recreation and tourism in the Department of Environment and Society at Utah State University.

