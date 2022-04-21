© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: researchers identify the visual preferences of the world's deadliest animal

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
How does a mosquito find its host? Is a mosquitos hunt successful because of visual cues or through sounds or smells? An interdisciplinary research team has woven evidence from the literature, their own experiments, and wind tunnels to understand how mosquitos hunt and find their prey.

Claire Rusch is a neuroscientist and ethologist who studies how the environment is processed by the nervous system to control behavior.

