© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
undisciplined_logo_0.png
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: researchers examined ancient sheep poop and now we don't know who colonized the Faroe Islands

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
Gásadalur_-_Faroe_Islands.jpeg
Stig Nygaard
/

Picture…The Vikings! Images of seafaring men striking out in small wooden ships … the first to colonize lands of the far north. But wait! They might not have been the first to arrive to the Faroe Islands, which lie between Norway and Iceland! A recent study weaves together evidence from genetics, isotopes, and the pollen record to suggest that other people arrived there... long, long before the Vikings.

Lorelei Curtin is an earth and environmental scientist at the University of Wyoming. She carried out this study at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in New York.

Tags

UnDisciplined The UnDisciplined Science ShowUnDisciplinedUPRScience Reportingscience newsFaroe Islands
Stay Connected
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Related Content