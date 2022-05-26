UnDisciplined: scientists developed injectable gel that can help chronic pain in joints

Millions of people are affected by osteoarthritis, which destroys the protective cartilage in our joints, creating a huge cost to individuals and society, including many people in the military. Currently, no drugs exist to counteract or reverse this damage. But materials science researchers have found a “magic bullet” that could slow the progress of this condition -- a polymer gel that targets aching joints and delivers medication to them.

Jin Kim Montclare is a faculty member at the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University.