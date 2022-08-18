© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: what can 3D simulations of sheep tibia tell us about healing bone fractures?

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT
Our bones are the building blocks of our bodies, but bones can break and the complex processes of their healing still hold many mysteries. These are being probed not only by physicians, but – surprisingly – by mechanical engineers. A new study used virtual imaging techniques to lead to accurately diagnosing the many cases when healing fractures of bones fail to fuse.

Hannah Dailey is an associate professor at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. She is in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics. Her specialties are biomechanics, medical imaging, and medical devices, as well as orthopedics and traumatology.

Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
