The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: what do fish bones tell us about the Ancestral Puebloans

Published September 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT
sea-nature-art-animals.jpeg

We are what we eat. But what we eat also gives us clues about our environment. Archaeologists have developed new techniques to reconstruct the diet of the Ancestral Pueblo people in the southwestern United States. Based on tiny bone fragments from fish eaten over 700 years ago, these researchers concluded that the Ancestral Pueblo ate large fish – a food item that is no longer eaten by their descendants today.

Jonathan Dombrosky is a postdoctoral scholar at the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center in Cortez, Colorado.

