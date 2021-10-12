© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Eating the Past: ice cream

By Jeannie Sur
Published October 12, 2021
On this week's Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur digs into the history and wonders of ice cream.

Recipe Adapted from The Perfect Scoop by David Lebovitz

 

When making ice cream it’s important to adapt the volume of the recipe to your ice cream machine.

 

Recipe below was made in a 1 ½ quart max capacity ice cream maker.

 

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds of peaches (about 4-5 peaches)

½ cup of water

½ to ¾ cup of sugar (depends on how much sweetness you prefer)

½ cup of sour cream or kefir

1 cup of heavy cream

¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract

A few drops of lemon juice

 

1. Peel and cut up peaches. Put peaches in a pan with water. Cook over medium heat and simmer until they are soft and cooked. Turn off heat and stir in sugar. Cool the peaches to room temperature.

2. Add all the rest of the ingredients to a blender or food processor. Add the cooled peaches and blend. Blend to your preference, it can be made very smooth to slightly chunky.

3. Chill the mixture, at least several hours, although best if chilled overnight. Make in ice cream machine.

 

Jeannie Sur
With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
