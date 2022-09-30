© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for your support this fall! We are still working to meet our overall goal. Help us get there by donating now!
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: what this dried-out lake in Chile tells us about the future of the Great Salt Lake

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT
Great_Salt_Lake_Utah_-_Große_Salzsee_Utah_(Satellite_picture)_-_2.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

We explore a cautionary tale about our beloved Great Salt Lake with insights from a researcher at Utah State University who visited Lake Aculeo in Chile. Historically, both lakes provided huge ecological and societal values. But in 2018, Lake Aculeo entirely disappeared due to drought and increasing human uses of water – and Utah may not be far behind. But there is hope, as scientists, conservationists and policymakers are working to maintain the Great Salt Lake as we know it.

Will Munger is an anthropology, environmental studies and community organizing. Will is in a PhD program at Utah State University, and he's doing research in climate adaptation science.

Tags
UnDisciplined The UnDisciplined Science ShowUnDisciplinedUPRGreat Salt Lake SummitGreat Salt LakeUtah State Univeristy
Stay Connected
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Related Content