UnDisciplined: What can be done to save this 80,000-year-old aspen forest?

There's something humbling about stepping inside the 100 Acre Wood known as Pando. A forest of aspen trees with an interconnected root system in central Utah. It's one of the world's largest and oldest things, but it appears to be dying and efforts to save it have been uneven. Some parts are thriving, others are nearly gone. And it's not clear what could or should be done to save it.

Paul Rogers is an ecologist and the director of the Western Aspen Alliance.