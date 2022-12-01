UnDisciplined: Military veterans can offer lessons on cultivating inner peace

When we talk about military veterans, it's often in the context of the struggles they face. It's almost taken as a given that those who returned for combat are going to be afflicted with post traumatic stress – and it's true many of them are. But here are some other things that are also true. Veterans have higher rates of employment, income, entrepreneurship and reported satisfaction with work and family life because, yes, post traumatic stress is real, but so is post traumatic growth.

Lee Kelley's new book is called Look to the Warriors: 12 Perspectives to Cultivate Inner Peace. You can find it wherever books are sold online.

