The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Military veterans can offer lessons on cultivating inner peace

Published December 1, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST
When we talk about military veterans, it's often in the context of the struggles they face. It's almost taken as a given that those who returned for combat are going to be afflicted with post traumatic stress – and it's true many of them are. But here are some other things that are also true. Veterans have higher rates of employment, income, entrepreneurship and reported satisfaction with work and family life because, yes, post traumatic stress is real, but so is post traumatic growth.

Lee Kelley's new book is called Look to the Warriors: 12 Perspectives to Cultivate Inner Peace. You can find it wherever books are sold online.

UnDisciplined
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
