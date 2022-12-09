UnDisciplined: Man's best friend in life and art

Given the role dogs have played alongside humans for tens of thousands of years, it should probably come as no surprise that they frequently show up in our art. They are often depicted as guiding us, supporting us, entertaining us, and helping us say things about ourselves to others. This week, we’re going to do a deep dive on this relationship and what it means about dogs and humans alike.

Laura Gelfand is a professor of Art History, and a specialist in the history of dogs and wolves in art.