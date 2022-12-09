© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Man's best friend in life and art

Published December 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST
dog painting by Master of 1499

Given the role dogs have played alongside humans for tens of thousands of years, it should probably come as no surprise that they frequently show up in our art. They are often depicted as guiding us, supporting us, entertaining us, and helping us say things about ourselves to others. This week, we’re going to do a deep dive on this relationship and what it means about dogs and humans alike.

Laura Gelfand is a professor of Art History, and a specialist in the history of dogs and wolves in art.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
