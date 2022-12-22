UnDiscplined: Does the canine coat reflect immunity to a deadly disease?

Gray is the most common coat color in North American wolves – they are called Gray Wolves after all. But a team of researchers noticed that as you go south along the Rockies, the number of black coated wolves will increase, and in Yellowstone National Park there's about a 50/50 split between gray and black coated wolves. We find out why – and what this has to do with the deadly canine distemper disease – with our guest Dr. Sarah Cubaynes.

Dr. Sarah Cubaynes is a population ecologist at the Center for Functional and Evolutionary Ecology in France. Her latest study was recently published in the journal Science.

