UnDisciplined: a fantastical idea just might be our solution to viable energy storage

Flywheels have long been derided as a fanciful idea — a sort of perpetual motion machine that stores energy and produces electricity without a battery — but now these contraptions are getting a second look. And it might not be so fanciful after all.

Nate Walkingshaw is the founder and CEO of Torus, which has built and is selling the world's first home flywheel energy storage system. And he's still a part-time tree farmer.