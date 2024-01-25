© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: What have we learned from 50 years of the Endangered Species Act?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:34 PM MST
The Endangered Species Act has been part of our world for a half century — and its story is one of increasing impact, complexity, and controversy. A new book by Lowell Baier is not just a history of this law, but an explanation of what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong in the implementation of this historic federal statute. It’s also a call for even more conservation, even more funding, and even more innovative solutions to save this planet’s endangered plants and animals — and Baier is hopeful that we will be able to look back in another 50 years and say that the act, and the way we honored it, was a success.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
