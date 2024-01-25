UnDisciplined: What have we learned from 50 years of the Endangered Species Act?

The Endangered Species Act has been part of our world for a half century — and its story is one of increasing impact, complexity, and controversy. A new book by Lowell Baier is not just a history of this law, but an explanation of what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong in the implementation of this historic federal statute. It’s also a call for even more conservation, even more funding, and even more innovative solutions to save this planet’s endangered plants and animals — and Baier is hopeful that we will be able to look back in another 50 years and say that the act, and the way we honored it, was a success.