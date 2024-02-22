UnDisciplined: Why do humans use the past to inform the future?

There is nothing more important to our ability to engage in the present and prepare for the future than our memories of the past. And yet memory is not a rigid, static picture of what came before. Rather, it’s a nebulous, ever-changing conceptualization of who we were, what we believed, what happened to us, and what was happening around us. And author Charan Ranganath says that those who misunderstand it do so at their own great peril.

Ranganath joins us to explore memory and more this week.

