© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The UnDisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: The Future of Meat Is Clean, Climate-friendly, and Moral

By Matthew LaPlante
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:47 PM MDT
The UnDisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone.

Very little changed in most Utah grocery stores following a state law passed last year requiring labels on cultivated and alternative protein products.

That’s because there simply isn’t much of that sort of meat available yet.

But if Bruce Friedrich is right, there will eventually be a lot of those sorts of labels on Utah store shelves and in customers’ baskets.

Friedrich is the founder of the Good Food Institute and the author of the recently published book “Meat: How the Next Agricultural Revolution Will Transform Humanity’s Favorite Food—and Our Future.” In that book, he argues that the best argument to move away from farmed meat isn’t moral or health-centered, but largely economic.

Eventually, he believes, meat made from plant proteins to mimic the taste and texture of animal-based foods, as well as meat grown directly from animal cells in controlled environments, will taste better and be cheaper. And he said it will have the added benefit of being better for the environment and less likely to spread antibiotic resistance and disease.

Tags
UnDisciplined meatFood Sciencescience news
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante