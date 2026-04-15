UnDisciplined: The Future of Meat Is Clean, Climate-friendly, and Moral

Very little changed in most Utah grocery stores following a state law passed last year requiring labels on cultivated and alternative protein products.

That’s because there simply isn’t much of that sort of meat available yet.

But if Bruce Friedrich is right, there will eventually be a lot of those sorts of labels on Utah store shelves and in customers’ baskets.

Friedrich is the founder of the Good Food Institute and the author of the recently published book “Meat: How the Next Agricultural Revolution Will Transform Humanity’s Favorite Food—and Our Future.” In that book, he argues that the best argument to move away from farmed meat isn’t moral or health-centered, but largely economic.

Eventually, he believes, meat made from plant proteins to mimic the taste and texture of animal-based foods, as well as meat grown directly from animal cells in controlled environments, will taste better and be cheaper. And he said it will have the added benefit of being better for the environment and less likely to spread antibiotic resistance and disease.