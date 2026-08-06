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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How should we think about cancer?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
The Undisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone

Eric Peper has spent decades studying biofeedback, self-regulation, and the complex relationships between the mind, the body, and the immune system. And in the newly expanded book he co-authored, called “Cancer Reconsidered: Why Environment, Lifestyle, and Immunity Matter More Than We Thought,” he argues alongside physician Robert Gorter and public health specialist Nancy Faass that while conventional cancer treatments remain essential, we need to challenge the idea that they are the only tools available to patients.

The book examines what research has revealed about the roles of lifestyle, stress, sleep, exercise, and the immune system in cancer prevention, treatment, and recovery, and asks what science can tell us about the ways our thoughts and emotions influence health.

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UnDisciplined CancerMindfulnessPsychology
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante