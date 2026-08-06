UnDisciplined: How should we think about cancer?

Eric Peper has spent decades studying biofeedback, self-regulation, and the complex relationships between the mind, the body, and the immune system. And in the newly expanded book he co-authored, called “Cancer Reconsidered: Why Environment, Lifestyle, and Immunity Matter More Than We Thought,” he argues alongside physician Robert Gorter and public health specialist Nancy Faass that while conventional cancer treatments remain essential, we need to challenge the idea that they are the only tools available to patients.

The book examines what research has revealed about the roles of lifestyle, stress, sleep, exercise, and the immune system in cancer prevention, treatment, and recovery, and asks what science can tell us about the ways our thoughts and emotions influence health.