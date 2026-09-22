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Access Utah

Folklore and technology trends with Lynne McNeill on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:56 PM MDT
A set of hands scrolling through a tablet, with an opened laptop computer in the background.
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On this episode, we talk with folklorist Lynne McNeill about the dangers and positives of artificial intelligence, social media and phone bans in schools, and the value of folklore.

Lynne McNeill is an associate professor of folklore in the Department of History, Cultures and Ideas at Utah State University. She serves as the chair of the folklore program, and her research interests include legend, belief, the supernatural, and digital culture. She is the author of the popular textbook "Folklore Rules" (2013), and is the co-editor of "Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet" (2018) and "Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook" (2018), and is a regular on the Travel Channel's "Paranormal Caught on Camera."

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Access Utah Lynne McNeillFolkloreDigital FolkloreUPR Fund Drive
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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