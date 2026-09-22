Folklore and technology trends with Lynne McNeill on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with folklorist Lynne McNeill about the dangers and positives of artificial intelligence, social media and phone bans in schools, and the value of folklore.

Lynne McNeill is an associate professor of folklore in the Department of History, Cultures and Ideas at Utah State University. She serves as the chair of the folklore program, and her research interests include legend, belief, the supernatural, and digital culture. She is the author of the popular textbook "Folklore Rules" (2013), and is the co-editor of "Slender Man is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet" (2018) and "Legend Tripping: A Contemporary Legend Casebook" (2018), and is a regular on the Travel Channel's "Paranormal Caught on Camera."

