UnDisciplined: In pursuit of a user-friendly healthcare system

If you've lived in the United States for a long time, you probably know that when someone tells you a doctor is “out of network,” that’s important, or that having health insurance doesn’t necessarily mean your healthcare is free.

But how did you learn all of that? There’s nothing particularly intuitive about it.

Now imagine arriving in the United States from a country where healthcare works very differently. You’re given an insurance card, a link to a website and, if you’re lucky, a short orientation on healthcare terminology.

This is often not enough in times of crisis, leading Akshata Balghare to investigate how much of the difficulty of navigating this system comes from the system itself… and how much comes from the way we explain it.