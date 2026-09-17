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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: In pursuit of a user-friendly healthcare system

By Matthew LaPlante
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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If you've lived in the United States for a long time, you probably know that when someone tells you a doctor is “out of network,” that’s important, or that having health insurance doesn’t necessarily mean your healthcare is free.

But how did you learn all of that? There’s nothing particularly intuitive about it.

Now imagine arriving in the United States from a country where healthcare works very differently. You’re given an insurance card, a link to a website and, if you’re lucky, a short orientation on healthcare terminology.

This is often not enough in times of crisis, leading Akshata Balghare to investigate how much of the difficulty of navigating this system comes from the system itself… and how much comes from the way we explain it.

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UnDisciplined HealthcareScience communicationsocial science
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante