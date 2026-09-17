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Access Utah

Patriotism and citizenship in the Latter-day Saint tradition on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:11 AM MDT
Banner for the Mormon Arrington History Lecture which reads: "Declarations of Independence, Why the Latter-day Saints Just Can't Quit the United States, September 24th, 2026"
usu.edu

On this episode, we talk with historian Benjamin Park. He will give the annual Arrington Mormon History Lecture on Sept. 24. The lecture is titled "Declarations of Interdependence — Why the Latter-day Saints Just Can’t Quit the United States." Park says the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is often identified as one of the most successful homegrown religions in American history. And yet the Mormon tradition, in all its expressions, has retained a complicated relationship with the country that aided in its development.

Benjamin E. Park is an award-winning historian currently teaching at Sam Houston State University. He is the author or editor of five books, including "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier" and "American Zion: A New History of Mormonism." His popular YouTube and social media channels have over 30,000 subscribers and several million views. He is currently the president of the Mormon History Association.

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Access Utah Arrington Lecture SeriesHistoryMormon History
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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