Patriotism and citizenship in the Latter-day Saint tradition on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with historian Benjamin Park. He will give the annual Arrington Mormon History Lecture on Sept. 24. The lecture is titled "Declarations of Interdependence — Why the Latter-day Saints Just Can’t Quit the United States." Park says the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is often identified as one of the most successful homegrown religions in American history. And yet the Mormon tradition, in all its expressions, has retained a complicated relationship with the country that aided in its development.

Benjamin E. Park is an award-winning historian currently teaching at Sam Houston State University. He is the author or editor of five books, including "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier" and "American Zion: A New History of Mormonism." His popular YouTube and social media channels have over 30,000 subscribers and several million views. He is currently the president of the Mormon History Association.

