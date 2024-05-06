'Howling for Glen Canyon' on Monday's Access Utah

Curators, writers, musicians and filmmakers will gather in Green River, Utah on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11, at 6:00 p.m. each evening at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum for an event called Howling for Glen Canyon. They will take a look at the ecological recovery that’s underway in Glen Canyon. The weekend event features the Glen Canyon: A River Guide Remembers exhibit by the team of Ken Sleight, Ryann Savino and Martha Ham as well as presentations, films and music by Craig Childs, Greg Istock, Zak Podmore, Dawn Kish and Jackson Emmer.

Today we’ll talk with Zak Podmore, an environmental journalist and writer based in Bluff, Utah. He is author of two books, including the forthcoming Life after Deadpool. We’ll also be joined by Eric Balken, Executive Director of Glen Canyon Institute.