Wild About Utah: Vignettes of a Utah Summer

Disclaimer

What you’re about to hear

Is the opinion of someone who really does care

I oscillate between an optimist

And a pessimist who doesn’t want his dreams to come true

Maybe you’re like me

But hopefully you’re like you

Now I may and often do complain, critique, and crack

But it’s because I want us all to do better

Leaders, followers, neighbors, you, and me

Better nice

Better good

However, with these benevolent intentions

I do freely admit to have a hidden top-secret cryptic agenda:

My hope that we don’t stop at better

But instead be our best

Best nicer

Best gooder

Impossible? No.

Improbable? We’ll see.

I have hope.

Adaptive Palate

The tomatoes ripen quicker

The peach leaves scorch deeper

The neighbor’s grass drinks more

And seeing all this it’s hard not to as well

Hot

Hot

Hot hot

Too hot

To hot

Ambition

Change isn’t a four-letter word

It’s at least five

Six even depending on how you spell it

Three if you know geometry

Unless you’re thinking about cash

July

I can’t hear through the firecrackers

The crickets,

the owls,

My thoughts,

the baby’s breathing

The dogs hide from the booms

The screaming town children joust with screaming Roman candles

Squires ready to blindly defend their k/nights

Baby

My wife and I, but mostly my wife

Honestly exclusively my wife

Had our first child in June

A daughter

Born this spring

Living through this summer

Her first

She’s seen the hottest days since records began

And not just her records

All of them

The hottest weeks

The hottest June

The hottest July

But she doesn’t complain about it necessarily

I do though

My wife does

The dogs do

Our friends do

Not all of our neighbors do

But a lot of them

OK maybe not a lot of them

But at least the ones we talk to

Some of those ones do

The rest are ready for the end

And engorge their lawns in the sun accordingly

While baby sleeps

While baby dreams

While baby has tummy time

While baby gets strong

While baby eats and eats and poops and eats

While baby grows

While baby slowly learns about the world she lives in

Cache Valley Desert

Personally, I can’t wait

Until Cache Valley is a desert

I want those early mornings just outside my door

Those cool desert mornings

When the snakes are in their dens

And the birds are working their plains

I’m ready for crepuscular adventures

Siestas

For the end of the era of turf

And for the beginning of the age of roadrunners

Meep meep!

Humble

Evaporation

Five whole feet

But where are all the pelicans

Four whole feet

But why is there still dust

Three whole feet

But shouldn’t it be more

Two whole feet

But where did it all go

One whole feet

But ten more are needed

But ten whole feet

Isn’t that impossible

It is with that attitude

So let’s change it

Change us

And work

I’m Patrick Kelly and I’m Wild About Utah

Sound credit: J. Chase and K.W. Baldwin and Anderson, Howe, Wakeman.