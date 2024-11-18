Wild About Utah: Mindful birding

Mindful birding- hmmm? Mindfulness has become a common word and way to a better life they say. As I understand, “mindfulness” is a mild form of meditation, where one is “in the moment” focusing on a thought or object that is all consuming. My personal experiences of this type are when I’m painting a picture, weaving a basket, or sitting very motionless for long periods while hunting deer where every sound and sight is in the moment. Birding, not so much, unless an unexpected species presents itself through sight or sound.

A goshawk sitting on its kill nearby- a rarity I can vividly recall, including its surroundings. The sound of a peregrine falcon flying above Temple Square in SLC. Thus, my interest was piqued when I first saw the phrase “mindful birding”. To gain some enlightenment, myself and another Bridgerland Audubon board member attended a “Mindful Birding” workshop in Colorado to gain some insight into this enigma.

These opening statements at the workshop encapsulated its essence-

“Mindful birding combines observing birds with mindfulness techniques, creating a practice that incorporates heightened awareness. Labeling or identifying birds is not the primary focus; instead, we intend to slow down and notice, using birds as our guides. Mindful birding deepens our relationship with birds and our connection with the natural world.”

“Whether it's observing a goldfinch delicately pecking at a sunflower seed or witnessing a raptor stealthily hunting its prey, the profound sense of wonder experienced when we slow down and immerse ourselves in nature is truly remarkable. Research demonstrates the mental and physical health advantages derived from engaging with the natural world.”

As the day progressed, we put these statements into practice, as we watched a Swainson’s hawk sitting in a large cottonwood tree while clutching a rabbit in its talons. We surmised it was a young bird whose eyes were larger than its stomach, not knowing quite what to do with such large quarry. Swainson’s typically capture grasshoppers and small rodents. Oops! The highlight came when my traveling companion spotted a barn owl with young in a tree hollow. We all became “mindful” emitting oohs and ahhs to express our delight. For Meg, this was her moment as she focused her powerful camera lens and nailed the perfect photo to capture the moment- mindful photography!

The workshop was emphatic that mindful birding is for everyone, all inclusive, regardless of their seeming limitations or reservations. Bird language was stressed for the blind, which I rely on for songbirds who are often hidden in foliage. This week, I will be presenting birds to an assisted living facility in Logan. I plan to attached a window feeder so residents can enjoy them from their central meeting room.

“There are times when the primary intention of Mindful Birding may be self-care. And, there are other times when it may be more relational - a search for a deep connection with nature through our love and curiosity about birds.” Mindful birding network

Jack Greene for BAS Let us get mindful about Utah’s Wild Birds!