Every year, Utah Public Radio brings you holiday-themed programming. Here's our lineup this week for Thanksgiving.

Find out how to listen and view our weekly schedule.

Questions or comments? Email emily.colby@usu.edu.

Giving Thanks — or Miigwetch

Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In this holiday special, With Good Reason takes a look at the indigenous side of a Thanksgiving table. Minnesota Chef Sean Sherman (the Sioux Chef) gives us a taste of pre-contact American Indian cuisine. We'll also take a look at the complicated history of the most well-known reservation food, fry-bread. And talk with American Indian scholars Anton Treuer and Karenne Wood about their food traditions.

Listen to With Good Reason Wednesdays at 4 a.m. on UPR.

Turkey Confidential

Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m.-noon

“Turkey Confidential” is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam and an amazing roster of guests take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year!

This year’s guests include:



Melissa Clark: Bestselling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times

Ayesha Nurdjaja: Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of “Mediterranean All The Way: Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook”

Monti Carlo: TV personality and author of “Spanglish: Recipes & Stories”

J. Kenji López-Alt: Food journalist and bestselling author of “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science”

Listen to The Splendid Table Sundays at noon on Utah Public Radio.

Horn of Plenty: A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day at 8 p.m.

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air — from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins."

River Carry Me Home: Thanksgiving with the American Sound

Thanksgiving Day at 9 p.m.

Rivers are special, many even considered sacred. They carry rain from fields and replenish the sea. They wander as watery conduits from one point to another, sometimes even between exile and home. Like rivers, our lives, too, are wandering — and as the 17th-century Japanese wandering poet Bashō wrote, the journey itself is home. As we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music that reaches the heart of what it means to wander through the world like a river carving its course, and what it means to come home.

Why It’s So Hard To Break Up With Fast Fashion: A 2026 Black Friday Special from Embodied

Friday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The consequences of fast fashion are well known: worker exploitation, environmental damage and poor quality items. And yet many of us keep buying it — either unknowingly, in willful ignorance, or because it feels like there is no other option.

Fashion industry insider Amanda Lee McCarty joins host Anita Rao to interrogate why fast fashion has such a particular hold on us … and what we can do about it.

Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims: Peace Talks Radio

Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death. We'll talk with American Indian scholars Darius Coombs and Bob Charlesbois who'll fill in the details of this Native American leader's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.