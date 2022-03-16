© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Utah Legislature: looking back and looking forward on Monday's Access Utah

Published March 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT
The Utah Capitol.
Andrew Smith
/
Wikimedia Commons

Today we’ll review some of the legislation that came out of the recently-concluded session of the Utah Legislature and look to the future with House Speaker Brad Wilson; Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner; and Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City. We’ll talk about Ukraine, Great Salt Lake, housing and some bills that failed this year that may be revisited going forward. We’ll also feature the latest She Goes On commentary from Tawnya Gibson.

Tags

Access Utah UPRAccess Utah NewsBrad WilsonAnn Millner2022 Legislative SessionJennifer Dailey-Provost
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams