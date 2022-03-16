Utah Legislature: looking back and looking forward on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll review some of the legislation that came out of the recently-concluded session of the Utah Legislature and look to the future with House Speaker Brad Wilson; Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner; and Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City. We’ll talk about Ukraine, Great Salt Lake, housing and some bills that failed this year that may be revisited going forward. We’ll also feature the latest She Goes On commentary from Tawnya Gibson.