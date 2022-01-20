Cache Valley-based ice cream business acquired by New York private equity firm

Casper’s Ice Cream, founded in Cache Valley in 1925, has been acquired by a MidOcean Partners, a private equity firm based in New York.

According to a press release earlier this month, MidOcean aims to accelerate Casper’s growth. Casper’s is the firm’s second investment in branded food in the past six months, and financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with MidOcean to continue driving outsized growth for Casper’s,” said Casper’s CEO Kyle Smith in a prepared statement. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.