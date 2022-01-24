Local business Shivers replaces Yogurtland in Logan

Following the closure of Yogurtland, a local couple decided to take matters into their own hands and open up Shivers.

“I’m a regular person and I had an opportunity and I took it,” said McKenzie Jess, one of the founders of Shivers. “It was a scary opportunity...there were a lot of risks involved.”

Jess said Yogurtland was originally a side project for the owner, Irvin Maddox, run by his children; he decided to sell after they chose to pursue other careers. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.