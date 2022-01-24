New Utah bill would create savings plans for kindergarteners in poverty

A Senate bill that would create a savings plan for kindergarten students facing inter-generational poverty was introduced into the Senate Rules Committee on the first day of the Utah General Legislative Session. The bill was moved to the Senate Education Committee where bill sponsor Sen. Lincoln Fillmore explained why he feels the bill is important.

“Students are much more likely to go on to college, even if they have as little as $500 in a college savings account,” Sen. Fillmore said. “And for students in inter-generational poverty, even that small amount can be a high hurdle to clear.”

Sen. Fillmore explained how this bill would take 3% of the $30 million a year the state gains in unclaimed property, and seed that money into 529 college savings accounts for kindergarteners who are stuck in a cycle of poverty with their parents and grandparents.

“This is a very inexpensive way to really try to break that poverty cycle with that generation, by providing the means and a real incentive for two things to happen,” Sen. Fillmore said. “One is for the kid to go to college, and two, train the parents in financial management and savings.”

After parents attend a financial education course, Sen. Fillmore said each child would receive $500. Once parents contribute $50 of their own, the state would match them with another $50. This money then grows overtime into something the child can use for their college education.

“So for an investment of $550 per kid, I think we can really provide an incentive that has the chance to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty,” Sen. Fillmore said.

The bill has been placed on the Senate 2nd readings calendar.