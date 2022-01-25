Funding for University of Utah reading clinic increased by Utah governor

Utah gov. Spencer Cox has increased funding for University of Utah’s reading clinic in an effort to raise support for struggling readers and to provide professional development for educators.

The University of Utah Reading Clinic was created by the Utah Legislature in 1999 with the intent of providing direct services to struggling readers. The clinic also provides direct services to educators throughout Utah by aiding them with professional developments.

Kathleen Brown, director of the University of Utah Reading Clinic, believes that the additional funding is significant for the development of young readers. Brown expresses how reading comprehension indicates future success for readers and that research suggests that they’re far more likely to have continued successes academically if they have better reading skills.

Brown says that the increase in funding has allowed the reading clinic to hire more staff members and provide them with the proper equipment needed in tutoring children across the state.