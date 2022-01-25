Wellsville city council approves preliminary plans for Bridle Path Estates

In a three to two vote, the Wellsville City Council voted to approve preliminary plans for the Bridle Path Estates project located at approximately 7625 S. Highway 89/91 to move forward. The motion included an understanding that no pasture watering would be included until further study could take place and that water monitoring would take place for culinary and ground water sources.

Although the addition of 131 homes in Sardine Canyon has been a discussion point for the Wellsville City Council since the approval of the concept plan in August, the biggest concern for this meeting was water usage both for current Wellsville residents and the proposed community.

Water flow from Leathem Spring, one of the main water sources for the city, has decreased over the years and Wellsville residents have had to cut back on water use. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.