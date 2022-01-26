© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New bill would require Utah teachers to post teaching materials online

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST
Scott Graham

During the second week of the legislative session, a new education bill was released Tuesday afternoon.

Sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, House Bill 234 entitled Public Educator Curriculum Transparency, is now requiring teachers to post teaching materials and their class syllabus online, allowing parents to inspect them. Teachers have been concerned about this bill being passed for quite some time.

Sarah Jones, a member of the Utah Education Association, says that lawmakers should be careful with weighing down already overworked teachers.

This transparency bill is the second to have been introduced over the last several days with another bill made by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore requiring districts to post lesson plans online so that parents can object them.

