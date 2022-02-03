Ogden pizza restaurant aids competing business that burned down last month

Nearly a month since the Circle Inn Pizzeria burned down, a competing restaurant in Ogden has been keeping their business alive.

Ogden pizza restaurant Taboo Pizza, a competitor of Circle Inn, recently started putting their pizzas in Circle Inn pizza boxes with flyers attached directing customers to a GoFundMe page created to support their competitor’s business. The Circle Inn Pizzeria had been owned by the same family for three generations and remained in the same building since 1957 before burning to the ground.

Jeremy Holmes, co-owner of Taboo Pizza, believes that by attaching these flyers to all of their pizzas, it’s just one of the many ways they can help out a community favorite restaurant in their time of need. Holmes and the rest of the staff at Taboo Pizza were inspired to help as their business was in a similar situation a few months ago, where they could have lost everything in a fire had they not prevented it in time.

Holmes revealed that they have nearly 5,500 Circle Inn pizza boxes and that they plan on using them until they’re all gone. The GoFundMe page created for supporting the Circle Inn Pizzeria has already raised more than $8,000.