Tuesday PM Headlines: Salt Lake flood preparations, extension to Ogden dinosaur park

Salt Lake flood preparations

Communities across Salt Lake County are prepping for flooding after what Utah experienced last spring. Division director of Salt Lake County’s flood control team, Kade Moncur feels the county is prepared for the runoff that has already begun in certain areas, such as Emigration Creek.

Because of large turnouts of community sandbagging last year, Moncur said the stockpiles are ready if needed.

Staged detention basins, watching for debris and removing it from the waterways are some of the preparations the county is coordinating with cities.

An extension of Ogden dinosaur park is in the works

A year ago, the city of Ogden announced that the Wildlife rehabilitation center would have to leave the city, bringing shock to many citizens and center employees.

This center is adjacent to the George F. Eccles Dinosaur Park, which plans to build a new building for expansion right where the rehab center was located.

The demolishing of the old rehab center building started last week.

Construction should take about a year, and the new structure will be used to build new dinosaur models as part of the growth of the park, which draws about 140,000 visitors a year.