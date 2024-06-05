Wednesday PM headlines: UTA is looking to bring the FrontRunner farther south

FrontRunner may service further south in the future

The Utah Transit Authority is looking to eventually extend FrontRunner service further south.

Currently, the FrontRunner currently stretches from Ogden to Provo, but the planned project would add stations in Springville, Spanish Fork, and Payson.

There is no funding or timeline for the project yet, and the Utah Transit Authority Spokesman said many things need to be done before ground could be broken, such as environmental impact studies.

There have been two public information meetings about the project, and two more are scheduled. The next will be on Thursday, June 6 at Library Hall in Spanish Fork from 5 to 7 p.m., and the final meeting will be on Wednesday, June 12 at the Civic Center Multipurpose Room in Springville from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information on the south extension project, visit here.

Residents rally to save local swap meet from rezoning

Residents in West Valley City are organizing to save the Redwood Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet.

Developer Edge Homes has filed a petition to rezone the property, which has been a community hub for over 70 years, from commercial use to housing.

The redevelopment would add over 300 condos, townhomes, and single-family homes, but some residents are saying that comes at the cost of hundreds of small Utah vendors and their livelihoods.

Opponents of the rezoning also claim the apartments won't be affordable for the local community and only support the corporation.

The community rallied outside of the theater on Tuesday, gathering signatures to take before West Valley City Council in the hopes of preserving the location. As of Wednesday morning, an online version of the petition has received nearly 3,000 signatures.

The rezoning application is expected to be considered during a council meeting on Wednesday, June 12.

Some Utah schools haven’t sampled for lead in water, despite law requirement

Seventy schools in Utah haven’t sampled for lead in their drinking water, despite a state law requiring all schools to do so by the end of 2023.

According to the Utah Division of Drinking Water, six percent of all Utah schools have not complied. Of those, the vast majority are private schools, with a small percentage being charters.

Water sampling began as a voluntary program, but in 2022 the legislature passed a bill mandating testing by December 31, 2023. The state has been working with schools to get sampling done through the Lead Free Learning Program, and funding is still available to complete it.