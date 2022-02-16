Utah Jazz home games no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test results for entry

Following an announcement made on Tuesday by the Utah Jazz, entry restrictions are now being lifted for fans planning to attend home games.

Starting February 25, visitors are no longer required to show proof of vaccination nor will they be needing a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium. Restrictions have been in place for most of the current season but they will be lifted during the next Jazz home game against Dallas.

Despite entry restrictions being uplifted, fans are still being encouraged to wear masks while attending games at Vivint Arena.