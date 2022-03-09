Local business strives to free the cheesesteak

Local business Blackstone is fighting for your right to a Philly cheesesteak — all through the power of social media.

Blackstone blew up on the social media website TikTok last June under the handle @blackstonegriddle , garnering millions of views and followers from their recipe and food focused content. Among the recipes was one for a cheesesteak.

“As soon as we posted those, one of them went viral, the other semi-viral, because of all the comments that started to flood in from people who claimed they were from Philadelphia,” said Conner Arvidson, Blackstone’s marketing communications specialist. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

