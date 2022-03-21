© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Tooele man shot during home burglary, drives himself to hospital

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT
a214a72a-8bf5-4c7f-8a03-6c394216968c-large16x9_TooeleCitypolice.jpg
KUTV
The Tooele City Police Department is looking for a suspect involved with Sunday's home invasion.

A 21-year-old man is now recovering from a gunshot wound following a home invasion.

Tooele police were alerted about the incident by Mountain West Hospital staff after the man drove himself to the Mountain West Hospital for treatment on his gunshot wound. The man says he was at his parents’ house around 12:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday when he heard a noise upstairs. Deciding to investigate, the man came into contact with a masked man who proceeded to shoot him in the shoulder.

Tooele police believe that this incident was a burglary gone wrong as opposed to a targeted attack. They are currently asking everybody in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage that could potentially help in the investigation.

The victim was transported from the Mountain West Hospital to a hospital in the Salt Lake area for further treatment. According to police, he is in stable condition as the wound wasn’t life-threatening.

