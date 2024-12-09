Daily news: Man charged with attempted murder after trying to run over teens

Man arrested after trying to run over group of teens

A Utah man has been booked for investigation of attempted murder after police in Price said he threatened children and tried to run them over with his truck at a city park.

The chain of events began before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Dino Mine Park, 1050 E. 7th North. One of the teens told KSL-TV he tried to defend himself by throwing rocks back at the man, striking him once in the face.

That teen, 15-year-old Teegan Robinson, said the man — who was later identified as 57-year-old David Earl Holden — first approached one of his friends in that teen's car in the park's parking lot.

Police are seeking additional witnesses and video evidence of the incident.

SLC police warn of increasing volume of car thefts

The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning that car thieves are increasingly using advanced technology to clone key fobs and gain access to vehicles.

The department is advising drivers to avoid leaving vehicles running or leaving keys and fobs inside, even if the vehicle is locked.

The department is also warning Hyundai and Kia owners of a recent rise in car thefts and attempted thefts in Salt Lake City.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, there were 13 thefts or attempted thefts involving Hyundais or Kias, with most incidents occurring overnight, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Providence officials say 100 East Project has no similarity to Logan City project

Providence City officials say it is a mistake to compare the Logan City’s waterline project to their 100 East sidewalk project.

While both projects involve the possible removal of historic trees, Providence City Public Information Officer/Treasurer Megan McCuistion says Logan’s project involves putting in a 42-inch waterline, which requires excavating several feet into the ground, while the Providence sidewalk will only be eight inches deep.

Providence City released a statement last week saying that an arborist report identified that very few trees will have to be removed to build the Providence sidewalk and that damage to tree roots will be minimal.

The project is being funded by a $200,000 safe route to school grant from UDOT.

McCuistion said the funds do not have to be used for another two years, so there isn’t a strict project deadline. She believes the controversy over the trees on Canyon Road in Logan has fueled opposition to the project in Providence, but the two projects are not the same.

A group of residents is asking the city to release a draft version of the arborist report and outline details about other sidewalk plans. They say the current city plan show the removal of six historic trees in front of their homes.