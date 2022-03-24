Utah Pride Center to organize a rally at Utah State Capitol Building

The Utah Pride Center is organizing an upcoming rally to show love and support to transgender youth.

The rally will begin at 6:00 p.m. and should last about an hour and a half. It will take place on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol building this Thursday evening.

Following Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto on House Bill 11, a bill banning transgender youth athletes from competing in school sports based on their identified gender, the Utah legislature intends on overriding the veto. The Utah Pride Center is organizing this rally to show support to those transgender youth athletes affected by the bill.

According to the Associated Press, at least eleven states have approved bans on transgender athletes being able to compete in school sports.