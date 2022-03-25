Mixed-use apartment complex coming to downtown Logan

Logan city’s plans for development in the downtown area are well under way with more demolitions clearing the way for growth.

The northeast corner of 300 South and 100 West recently had residential and commercial buildings demolished to open up the space for a new mixed-use apartment complex and bistro— a project titled Renewal, run by Triiio Group, LLC.

The design for this project was approved by Logan’s Planning and Zoning Committee on August 12, 2021, and construction has now begun. Triiio Group will receive $250,000 from the Agencies Affordable Housing Fund at the completion of this project. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.