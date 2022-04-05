SLC Schools change meal programs due to cafeteria staffing shortages

As staffing shortages continue to hit school districts, the Salt Lake City School District’s student meal programs are about to be changed and food options will soon be cut.

District spokesperson Yándry Chatwin says that schools have had difficulty this year with staffing despite raising wages. She went on to say that all schools in the district are in desperate need of help for lunch staff. Because there aren’t as many workers, food options may have to be cut meaning that there won’t be a wide variety when it comes to school lunches.

But it isn’t just the Salt Lake City School District that is facing this problem as many schools around the state are battling the same issue. According to a spokesperson working with the Canyons School District, principals and teachers have stepped up to take on extra lunch duties.

Chatwin says that children are still being fed during lunch, it’s just been more challenging for staff members to make sure they stay fed. As a result, the Salt Lake City School District is now asking community members to step up and volunteer.