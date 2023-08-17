Thursday AM headlines: New security measures in SLC schools, family trapped while hiking

Metal detectors and guards to be placed in SLC high schools

Legislative funds of $1.1 million will be used to put metal detectors and hired guards in four Salt Lake City high schools this year. The universal goal is to keep students and staff safe and it was discussed in a Salt Lake City School District board meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting ended in a 5-to-2 vote to move forward with hiring security guards and installing metal detectors. The four schools receiving these safety measures includes Highland High School, where three students were arrested in June for bringing loaded guns onto campus.

There is no timeline set for when the metal detectors will be installed. The schools will hold open houses so that parents can see the detectors and guards.



Family trapped on a hiking trail during flash flood

A rescue attempt was made yesterday to find a family of six that was trapped after flash floods washed out a trail.

According to the Utah County Sherriff’s Office, the parents and their children were stuck on the Fifth Water Trail to the Diamond Fork hot springs. The four children are between the ages of 5 and 13 years old. The family also had two dogs stuck with them.

Flash floods occurred when heavy storms swept through the area yesterday afternoon. As the search and rescue team attempted the rescue, the family informed them that they were able to make it back safely on their own.

