Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson hold ceremony to sign diversity and inclusion bills

In a ceremony held by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Monday, a series of bills centered around diversity and inclusion in the state of Utah were signed.

The bills in question consisted of making drivers license exams available in multiple languages, an official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday, expanded health care support for racial and ethnic communities in Utah, and drivers license services being expanded to Afghan refugees who have settled in the state.

Not only that, but Gov. Cox also signed a resolution that condemned antisemitism throughout the state. Another resolution was signed telling school districts and youth sports programs to be more accommodating of religious clothing needs for athletic uniforms.

All of the bills recently passed the Utah State Legislature. The Gov. says that all of the bills will help make Utah a place where there is an opportunity for everybody and they will make everyone feel welcome and included.