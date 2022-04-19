© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Utah News

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson hold ceremony to sign diversity and inclusion bills

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT
Four people hands wrapped around each other, looking at the sunset
Helena Lopes
/
Unsplash

In a ceremony held by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Monday, a series of bills centered around diversity and inclusion in the state of Utah were signed.

The bills in question consisted of making drivers license exams available in multiple languages, an official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday, expanded health care support for racial and ethnic communities in Utah, and drivers license services being expanded to Afghan refugees who have settled in the state.

Not only that, but Gov. Cox also signed a resolution that condemned antisemitism throughout the state. Another resolution was signed telling school districts and youth sports programs to be more accommodating of religious clothing needs for athletic uniforms.

All of the bills recently passed the Utah State Legislature. The Gov. says that all of the bills will help make Utah a place where there is an opportunity for everybody and they will make everyone feel welcome and included.

Tags

Utah News Gov. Spencer CoxLt. Gov. Deidre Hendersonceremony
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content